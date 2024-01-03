Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Trading Down 4.1%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.26. 24,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 27,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.
Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medigus in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medigus stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.39% of Medigus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments.
