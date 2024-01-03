Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Trading Down 4.1%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.26. 24,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 27,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medigus in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Medigus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medigus

Medigus Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medigus

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medigus stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.39% of Medigus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medigus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medigus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.