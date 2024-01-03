MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.62

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and traded as low as $17.78. MEG Energy shares last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 9,998 shares traded.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
