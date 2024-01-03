Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) by 73.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRSN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $273.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.19% and a negative net margin of 482.47%. Mersana Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.