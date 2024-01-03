Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 687,314 shares of company stock valued at $230,001,476. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $346.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.08. The company has a market cap of $889.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.28 and a 52 week high of $361.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

