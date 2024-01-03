Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 19,406 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.