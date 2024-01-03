Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,006,000 after purchasing an additional 512,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 372,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% in the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 30,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,874,217,000 after acquiring an additional 153,212,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock opened at $102.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.71 and a fifty-two week high of $103.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.75.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

