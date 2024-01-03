Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 585.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $73.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $100.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

