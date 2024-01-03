Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

