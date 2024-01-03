Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 330,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 158,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 16,900.0% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 44.5% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Aptiv Trading Up 0.5 %

APTV opened at $90.20 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

