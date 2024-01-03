Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Allstate by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Allstate by 67,323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,548 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Allstate by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $143.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.40. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $144.99.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

