Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 86 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VO stock opened at $231.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.55 and a 200-day moving average of $216.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.