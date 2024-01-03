Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average of $68.46.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.