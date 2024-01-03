Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 27.5% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in ANSYS by 5.7% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $353.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.00. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.