Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,032 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $109.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

