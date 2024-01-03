Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 148 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BX opened at $128.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.48 and a 200 day moving average of $105.48. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $91.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

