Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 362 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.74. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.