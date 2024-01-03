Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

