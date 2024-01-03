MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives $569.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $569.14.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company.

Get MSCI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

MSCI Trading Down 1.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 153.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $555.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $573.32.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSCI will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.