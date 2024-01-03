Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Navigator in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Navigator during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Navigator during the third quarter worth $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Navigator during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Navigator by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navigator alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NVGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Navigator Stock Up 4.7 %

Navigator stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Navigator had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Navigator

(Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.