Newborn Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NBACU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NBACU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.
Newborn Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80.
Newborn Acquisition Company Profile
Newborn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities operating in Asia (excluding China) and the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Newborn Acquisition
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Newborn Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newborn Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.