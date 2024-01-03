Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Trading Up 6.1%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile
Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nokian Renkaat Oyj
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.