Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael O’grady acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,351 shares of company stock worth $1,711,316 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.83. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.15.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

