Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after buying an additional 17,355,469 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,173,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,159,000 after buying an additional 2,108,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,687,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,612,000 after buying an additional 1,998,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.62. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

