Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 5,906,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 5,020,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Ocugen Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $168.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ocugen

Ocugen Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

