Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Trading Down 3.1%

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.20 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.20 ($0.32). Approximately 8,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 106,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.33).

Oncimmune Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.12. The stock has a market cap of £19.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Oncimmune alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Martin Gouldstone purchased 36,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £9,726.21 ($12,385.34). Corporate insiders own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

About Oncimmune

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a immunodiagnostic test for detecting and identifying lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.