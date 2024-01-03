ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.1 %

OKE stock opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OKE

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.