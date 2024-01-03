Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Stock Price Up 1%

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64.
Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo block located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.
