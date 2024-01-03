Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Shares Down 6.2%

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) was down 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 20,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 6,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OUTKY shares. Barclays downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.98%.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; long products, which includes wire rods, wires, bars, rebars, billets, blooms, slabs, and ingots; and forged and rolled billets.

