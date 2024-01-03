Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Stock Price Up 1%

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 163,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 849% from the average daily volume of 17,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Partners Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.44.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 19.99%.

Partners Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Partners Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Partners Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Partners Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Partners Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Partners Bancorp during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Partners Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers business and personal checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

