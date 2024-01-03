PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $172.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.55. The stock has a market cap of $237.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

