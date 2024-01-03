PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $172.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.55. The stock has a market cap of $237.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

