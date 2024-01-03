Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 136.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Photronics by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Photronics

Photronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.