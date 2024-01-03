Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 12,022 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 388.6% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCHP stock opened at $86.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.93.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.439 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

