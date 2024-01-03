Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 6,319 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 167,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.01. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $76.07. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

