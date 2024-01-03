Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 52,531 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 52,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 412.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,122,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,893,000 after acquiring an additional 903,214 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Crocs by 4,533.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,903,000 after purchasing an additional 738,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crocs by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,578 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Crocs by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,423,000 after purchasing an additional 625,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 610.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,643,000 after buying an additional 610,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.11.

CROX opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.33. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,514 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

