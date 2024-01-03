Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,761,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,264 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Edgio were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Edgio by 122.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,074,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edgio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Edgio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Edgio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Edgio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGIO stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Edgio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68.

Edgio ( NASDAQ:EGIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Edgio had a negative return on equity of 45.85% and a negative net margin of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $97.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edgio, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

