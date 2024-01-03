Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 26,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $298.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $305.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

