Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $434.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $416.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.32. The stock has a market cap of $347.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $347.19 and a 1 year high of $438.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.