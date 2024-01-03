Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $48,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $113.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $287.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.36 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.11%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

