Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,335,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,422,000 after buying an additional 536,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,603,000 after buying an additional 508,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,307,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $1,604,032.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,103,385.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,307,200.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,070.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

RARE stock opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $54.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.10.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.15). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 154.87%. The firm had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

