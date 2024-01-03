Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 299,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 241.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern acquired 15,881 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $272,676.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,434.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FARO Technologies news, Director Alexander M. Davern bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $172,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 86,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,121.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern purchased 15,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $272,676.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,434.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FARO Technologies Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $36.74.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.52. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $86.81 million during the quarter.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

