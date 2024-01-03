Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 502,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,063,000 after purchasing an additional 66,645 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,760,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $160.22 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.12.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.43.

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $1,278,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,402,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,402,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.13, for a total transaction of $569,596.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,139.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,808. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

