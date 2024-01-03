Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Diageo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Diageo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,159,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,182,000 after acquiring an additional 29,369 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($37.18) to GBX 2,950 ($37.57) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

DEO opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.06 and its 200-day moving average is $158.27. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

