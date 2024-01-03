Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

