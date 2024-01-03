Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $7.01 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,894 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

Read Our Latest Report on DVN

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.