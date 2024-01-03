Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 69 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $42,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after purchasing an additional 115,131 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $346.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.28 and a 52-week high of $361.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 687,314 shares of company stock valued at $230,001,476 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on META. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

