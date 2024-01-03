Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,515,000 after purchasing an additional 578,699 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,802,000 after purchasing an additional 486,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,585,000 after purchasing an additional 436,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $67.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

