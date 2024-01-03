Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 10,841 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,841 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $243.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.25 and a 200 day moving average of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on STZ. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

