Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 12,286 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 234,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,286 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

