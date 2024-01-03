Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,571 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $157.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.41. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

